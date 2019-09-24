Congress alleges violation of poll code in Haryana, Maharashtra

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A Congress delegation on Tuesday approached Election Commission of India (ECI) with complaints of the alleged violations of model code of conduct (MCC) in the poll-bound states of Haryana and Maharashtra.

In two separate letters to the ECI, Congress alleged that corrupt practices were taking place in Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) and Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) while the Mumbai Police Commissioner was being reinstated in "violation of the model code of conduct".

"We have brought some model code of conduct violations to the notice of the ECI. The election commission has assured us that they will examine and take appropriate actions," Congress leader Kumari Selja told reporters after meeting the election commission official on Tuesday.

Apart from Selja, the Congress delegation included TPCC Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and former Haryana Chief Minister BS Hooda.

"It is up to the commission whether to take action or not. We have done our job to bring the matter to their notice," Hooda said.

In the letter, the Congress said: "On 29th August, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the services of Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Barve, who was posted in Mumbai, Maharashtra in February 2019 and was to retire on August 31, 2019."

Congress said that it is suspicious that the ministry granted an extension to Barve at such a sensitive time and alleged that it was against the model code of conduct.

"The officials at HPSC and HSSC have repeatedly been acting as political agents of the BJP government in the state... HSSC exams are being conducted right before the assembly elections with a clear agenda to lure the candidates to vote for the ruling party," the second letter said.

"Such acts amount to corrupt practices under Representation of People Act, 1951 and Indian Penal Code, 1860 and are punishable offences by law," it added urging the commission to take actions.

The election commission had on Saturday announced single-phase assembly elections for the 288-member Maharashtra and 90-member Haryana Assembly to be held on October 21. (ANI)

