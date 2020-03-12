Congress and RJD leaders discuss RS nominations

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that senior leaders of Congress and RJD held talks on Rajya Sabha seat nominations from Bihar and denied allegations of any differences with the Congress regarding it.

"Senior leaders of both parties held talks on the issue of Rajya Sabha nominations. We have always taken Congress along and we hope to continue this way," said Yadav while talking to reporters here.

Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh are the Rajya Sabha candidates of RJD from Bihar.

Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will fall vacant next month. The last day of filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections is March 13 and polls will be conducted on March 26. (ANI)

