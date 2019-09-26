Congress announces 2 candidates for bypolls in MP, Odisha

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): The Congress party on Wednesday announced its candidates for the assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua and Odisha's Bijepur constituencies.

Kantilal Bhuria is the candidate from Jhabua while the party has selected Dilip Kumar Panda to contest from Bijepur.

"Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the proposal of the candidature of the candidates to contest the bye-elections to the legislative assemblies of Madhya Pradesh and Odisha," AICC said in a press release.

Bye-elections to two assembly constituencies Jhabua and Bijepur will be held on October 21 along with the Assembly elections of Maharashtra and Haryana. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 24.

The last date for filing nominations is September 30 while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is October 3. (ANI)

