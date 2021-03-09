Congress announces 3 more candidates for Bengal polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 9 (ANI): Congress has announced on Tuesday the candidates for the Kharagpur Sadar, Pingla and Kashipur Assembly seats for the upcoming West Bengal polls.

The party has fielded Reeta Sharma, Samir Roy, Balaram Mahato from the Kharagpur Sadar, Pingla and Kashipur Assembly seats respectively.

Congress has made an alliance with the Left Front to contest the West Bengal Assembly polls. However, the newly-formed Indian Secular Front (ISF) has also joined the Congress-Left alliance in the poll-bound Bengal. Till now, 92 seats have been finalised for Congress in the alliance.

On Saturday, Congress released its first list of candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls, declaring 13 candidates for the first two phases of the eight-phase election. The party announced five candidates for the first phase and eight for the second phase.

The party fielded Nepal Mahato from Baghmundi, Shiu Maiti from Bhagabanpur, Uttam Banerjee from Balarampur, Manas Kumar Karmahapatra from Egra and Partha Pratim Banerjee from Purulia in the first phase election.

For the second phase, the party has fielded Sukhdeb Bera from Patharpratima, Indranil Raut from Kakdwip, Manik Bhowmik from Moyna, Samir Roy from Kharagpur Sadar, Chiranjib Bhowmik from Sabang, Radha Rani Benerjee from Bankura, Dobu Chatterjee Bishnupur and Akshay Santra from Katulpur.

The eight-phased poll for 294 seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27 and end on April 29. The state is witnessing a triangular contest between the Trinamool Congress, Congress-Left-ISF alliance and the BJP. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)