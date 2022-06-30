Congress' appeasement politics is bringing "Talibani culture" in country, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Amid the row over the beheading of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur by two men, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said the Congress' appeasement politics is bringing "Talibani culture" in the country.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "The incident is very shocking. It was done to spread terror. The video of the incident is very disturbing. This is the emergence of Talibani culture and Congress is giving protection to it. This is happening because of Congress' appeasement politics."

"Taliban forces also came in Jammu and Kashmir because of Congress. The Taliban culture coming in Bengal is also happening due to the appeasement of Congress and TMC. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself has said that there is an international link in the Udaipur murder case. Now, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing the matter," he added.

The beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur by two men for allegedly posting content in support of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma, had sparked public outrage across the country.

Kanhaiya Lal was cremated on Wednesday in Udaipur in the presence of a large number of people who raised slogans demanding capital punishment for the accused. His last rites were performed amidst heavy police security.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight a day ago, officials said.

The anti-terror agency has also filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code, a senior NIA official told ANI requesting anonymity.

The move comes soon after the Ministry of Home Affairs directed the NIA to take over the investigation of the case that shocked people across the country.

A four-member NIA team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-rank officers have already taken details of the incident after reaching Udaipur last night. The NIA team has started investigating from all possible angles.



The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said.

The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. The assailants identified themselves in the video as Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad. In the video, Riyaz was seen attacking 47-year-old Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghouse, recorded the crime on his mobile phone.

Notably, Kanhaiya had also filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats.

The two men seen in the video hacking the tailor were arrested Tuesday night.

The victim reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Riyaz and Ghouse, both residents of Udaipur, were arrested from Bhim in the Rajsamand district.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

Internet services are suspended in Udaipur and a curfew has been imposed.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all SPs and IGs to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. (ANI)

