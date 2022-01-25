Congress leader Avinash Pandey (File photo)
Congress appoints Avinash Pandey as Jharkhand incharge in place of RPN Singh who joined BJP

ANI | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 20:18 IST


New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has appointed Avinash Pandey as general secretary incharge of Jharkhand on Tuesday.
Avinash Pandey is a senior Congress leader and party's screening committee chief for Uttarkhand Assembly polls.

"Congress President has appointed Avinash Pandey as General Secretary Incharge of Jharkhand with immediate effect," reads the All India Congress Committee (AICC) notification.

The appointment comes after the former union minister and the Jharkhand in-charge of Congress RPN Singh quit the party and joined the BJP on Tuesday. (ANI)

