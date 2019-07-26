Congress appoints Eknath Gaikwad as Working President of MRCC

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Two-time MP, Eknath Gaikwad, has been appointed as the Working President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal for appointing Eknath Gaikwad as the Working President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee," the press release by All India Congress Committee (AICC) read.

Curiously, the press release does not name the Congress President, from which Rahul Gandhi has resigned and a new president is yet to be chosen.

The appointment of Gaikwad has come as the party is planning to begin its preparations for the state Assembly elections which are due later this year in Maharashtra.

Sources in the Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) said that with the decision on Milind Deora's resignation from the top leadership still not being accepted, he is likely to lead the party in the elections in the city.

Deora had submitted his resignation post the debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

It is also being said that there is the probability of one more working president being appointed before the polls in Mumbai.

Gaikwad, a two time former MP--once from Mumbai (north central) and Mumbai (south-central). (ANI)