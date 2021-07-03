Congress appoints new presidents for district, city units in UP

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): Ahead of state assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has appointed new chiefs for the party committee at the districts and city levels for the state unit of Congress.

According to the statement, Dinesh Paliwal has been appointed as the president of the Congress Committee in Kannaj district while Aslam Khurshid has been appointed as the chief of Moradabad district.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of district/city Congress Committee with immediate effect," the statement said.



Apart from Paliwal and Khurshid, Santosh Singh has been given responsibility for the Congress Committee in Aligarh, Dr Lal Ji Tripathi for Pratapgarh district, Bhagwan Sigh for Mathura District, Praduman Dubey for Banda district, while Sanjay Gupta will manage the Congress Committee in Banda City.

Madan Mohan Sharma has been appointed as the president of Congress Committee in Mathura city, Anubhav Mehrotra for Moradabad city, Abhinay Gupta for Pilibhit city, Lokesh Chaudhary for Ghaziabad city, Salahudin Wasi for Aligarh city, Vishal Singh Hukum for Jaunpur city, and Pawan Singh for Shahjahanpur city.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year. (ANI)

