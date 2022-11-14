Congress appoints observers for Gujarat Assembly election

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Congress on Monday appointed zonal and Lok Sabha constituency-wise observers for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls.

Elections for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has deputed Mukul Wasnik as the zonal observer of South Zone, Mohan Prakash from Saurashtra Zone, Prithviraj Chavan for Central Zone, BK Hariprasad for North Zone and K.H.Muniyappa.



Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik will be the party observer for the south zone headquartered in Surat while Mohan Prakash will oversee the polls in Saurashtra zone and will be headquartered at Rajkot, according to a statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary organisation KC Venugopal.

As the Lok Sabha observer, the Congress has constituted Shale Mohammed, Udai Lal Anjana, Ram Lal Jat, Niraj Dangi, Ratan Devasi, Jaisingh Agrawal, Suresh Modi, Premsai Singh Tekam, Hakam Ali Khan, Jetti Kusum Kumar, Amin Kagzi, Amrita Dhawan, Pramod Jain Bhaya, Panachand Meghwal, Rampal Sharma, Rajendra Singh, Dr Karan SIngh Yadav, Mahendra Gahlot, Shukh Ram Vishnoi, Gopal Meena, Bhanwar Singh Bhatti, Jagdish Chandra, Amarjeet Bhagat, Tara Chand Bhagora, Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ashok Bairwa, Arjun Singh Bamania, Govindram Meghwal, Ramlal Meena, RC C Khuntia, Rajesh Mishra, and Vasant Purke.

For this, the Congress further placed other observers namely-- Shakeel Ahmed Khan, Shivaji Rao Moge, Kantilal Bhuria, Rajesh Lilothia, and Jai Kishan.

In the first phase, 89 of the total 182 Assembly seats will go to polls and prominent political parties have declared their candidates for almost all these constituencies.

The Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government, which has been in power here for the last 27 years and is considered a BJP bastion. (ANI)

