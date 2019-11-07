Congress President Sonia Gandhi (file pic)
Congress President Sonia Gandhi (file pic)

Congress appoints party presidents for 10 districts in UP

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 18:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress on Thursday appointed Presidents for District Congress Committees (DCCs) and City Congress Committee (CCCs) for 10 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Subhash Singh for Unnao, Brijendra Kumar Mishra for Pratapgarh, Ram Kumar Pal for Ambedkar Nagar, Mohammad Mohsen for Barabanki, Vijay Kumar Katiyar for Farrukhabad has been appointed as the new president of the respective districts.
Mitun Tyagi for Hapur, Deepak Saini for Shamli, Sherbaz Pathan for Bijnor, Avneesh Kajla for Meerut and Manoj Pandey for Kasganj district have been also given the charge of President.
Along with this, Abhishek Goyal, Anuj Gautam, and Md Jahid Ansari have been made the president of City Congress Committee for Hapur, Shamli and Meerut cities respectively.
"Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal to appoint the following Party functionaries as the Presidents of the District Congress Committees (DCCs)/ City Congress Committee (CCCs) in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect," the press note added. (ANI)

