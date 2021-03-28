Congress appoints Rajesh Tiwari, 2 others as AICC secretaries

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Congress on Saturday appointed Rajesh Tiwari, Tauqir Alam, and Pradeep Narwal as All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretaries attached to the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh.



Rajesh Tiwari was earlier working as a parliamentary advisor to Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel.

On the other side, Tauqir Alam and Pradeep Narwal have had handled several positions in the party.

The appointments came as Congress is preparing for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh next year. (ANI)

