Congress appoints TS Singh Deo, Randeep Surjewala as observers for RS polls in Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday appointed TS Singh Deo and Randeep Singh Surjewala as party's observers for the Rajya Sabha polls in Rajasthan.

"I am pleased to inform you that Congress President has appointed you as an observer for the Rajya Sabha Elections in Rajasthan along with Randeep Singh Surjewala," Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote in a letter to TS Singh Deo.

"You are requested to work in close coordination with the concerned General Secretary and senior leaders for the success of our candidates," it added.

Venugopal on March 13 had filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha poll from Rajasthan.

He had said that he will take up the issues and concerns of the common people, especially the ones from Rajasthan and national issues as well.

Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

