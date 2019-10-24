Congress approaches EC as its Gangoh candidate loses by-poll in UP

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress party on Thursday approached the Election Commission (EC) against alleged irregularities in vote counting for Gangoh Assembly seat as its candidate lost the by-poll.

A delegation led by Congress leader Siddhartha Priya Srivastava met the EC officials, alleging that local administration worked under pressure from the ruling party to help BJP candidate Kirat Singh get elected.

The Congress candidate was leading on the seat but the administration and the BJP worked in collusion to ensure that the BJP candidate wins the poll, the leaders in the delegation alleged.

They alleged that all Congress agents and media persons were ousted from the counting centre.

According to the Election Commission, the BJP candidate registered victory over the Congress candidate with over five thousand votes. (ANI)

