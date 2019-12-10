Congress asks state units to hold 'Dharna Pardarshan' against Citizenship Amendment Bill

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): The Congress party has asked all state units to hold 'Dharna Pardarshan' on Wednesday across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The development comes ahead of the tabling of the Bill in the Rajya Sabha at 2 pm on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move the Bill in the Upper House.

The Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha lawmakers asking them to be present in the Upper House when the Citizenship Amendment Bill is tabled. The party has already said that it will oppose the Bill "tooth and nail" and alleged it is against the Constitutional values.

The proposed legislation, which seeks to give citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zorastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

After heated discussions spanning seven hours, the Bill was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Centre requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member Upper House. (ANI)

