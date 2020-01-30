Congress attacks BJP over Jamia firing incident

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack against the Central government, Congress on Thursday said that hatred which killed Mahatma Gandhi is ruling the nation today.

Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said, "Hatred which killed Mahatma Gandhi is ruling the nation today. The firing which happened in Jamia is the result of the environment of hatred which is being built from last one month".

"In the campaigning for Delhi Assembly polls, the statements made by BJP leaders are fuelling this environment and this is to polarise Delhi, which is being done by people who are sitting at the top level in this government. Mahatma Gandhi's soul must be in tears to see the state of affairs today," he said.

Today, the nation is remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. He was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

Earlier today, a person had opened fire in Delhi's Jamia area injuring a student. The accused was detained by the police. (ANI)