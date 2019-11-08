Congress leader Ajay Maken speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday. Photo/ANI
Congress attacks Centre on third anniversary of demonetisation

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 21:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Congress party on Friday attacked the Central government on the third anniversary of demonetisation and accused the ruling dispensation of changing the goal-posts for several times.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some reasons for demonetisation on November 8, 2016. But within three months, he changed the goal-posts and later spoke about total eight reasons behind the move," Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken told reporters here.
"They gave eight different reasons from November 8 ranging from black money, cashless digital economy to low prices of houses, Maoism, terrorism, and low prices. They used to say the GDP will grow but it has come down to 5 per cent in this quarter, which is the lowest in six years," he said.
The Congress leader also said that there was no reduction in the flow of fake currency notes. "RBI data says there is an increase of 21.9 per cent in the fake currency. NCRB data says that the seizure of fake currency has increased," he said.
The Congress leader said that negative ratings of Moody's and lower GDP growth of the country have some links with the demonisation.
Quoting a report of Union Labour Ministry, he said that 90 lakh people were fired from their jobs within three years. (ANI)

