Congress attacks Kerala CM over decision to ask people to bear expenses for institutional quarantine facilities

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, hit out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his government's decision to ask people to pay for institutional quarantine facilities in Kerala, terming the move a "betrayal" of the state's healthcare model.

"Expecting our returning pravasis, many of whom have lost their jobs, to pay for their quarantine is not only sad but a betrayal of the Kerala healthcare model whose success the govt has been basking in," Tharoor said in a tweet.

Earlier, Vijayan said that his government will not be able to bear the expenses of providing quarantine facilities in Kerala.

"People will have to pay for institutional quarantine facilities in the state. It is not applicable at present. The state will introduce different ranges and a lesser amount for financially backward people. Lakhs of people will be coming to Kerala and the government will not be able to bear the expenses of all. All people in institutional quarantine should pay," he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has recorded 896 positive COVID-19 cases so far, including 532 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

