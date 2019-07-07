Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)

Congress attacks Modi over Karnataka, says defections now have a new word

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 20:29 IST

New Delhi, July 6 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating" democracy by "engineering" defections in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "aaya ram gaya ram" has attained a new definition which is "Modi -- mischievously orchestrated defections in India".
Talking to reporters after a meeting of party leaders here to discuss the crisis faced by the ruling Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka following resignation of MLAs, Congress Communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said the party deprecates efforts of BJP to "buy over legislators".
The meeting, he said, was held to discuss the developments in Karnataka and they also discussed the situation with state party leaders.
Asked if there was any discussion on the leadership issue following Rahul Gandhi resignation as party chief, he said if there are any developments the media will be informed.
Surjewala accused the BJP of forming government through defections in 12 states.
"Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram (the culture of defections) has now attained a new definition in India. The new word for Aaya Ram Gaya Ram is Modi - mischievously orchestrated defections in India," Surjewala said. .
He said Modi and BJP need to be aware that the coalition government in Karnataka, which has "complete majority" is sought to be pulled down by a spate of defections and resignations.
"The MLAs are being bought in broad day light, democracy is being denigrated in broad day light. Constitution is being trampled upon in broad day light in Karnataka," he alleged.
Surjewala said the prime minister had taken oath of the Constitution.
"If those who swear by the constitution of India are going to denigrate it, if those who swear by Constitution are going to trample over it, if those holding high office of prime minister and home minister are going to abdicate their duty towards the constitution, there will be no democracy left in this country," he said.
"We deprecate the efforts of BJP to buy over legislators, to pressurise legislators into resigning in order to bring down an elected government in Karnataka. BJP has started this culture of defections and `aaya ram gaya ram' in as many as 12 states of the country. Is this the culture of our democracy? It is a question that the entire country needs to ponder over?" he asked.
"If the government of the day are going to encourage defections in broad day light, who is going to protect the Constitution and democracy. Howsoever high you may be, democracy and constitution are above you," he added.
Asked if party leaders were falling to inducements, Surjewala alleged hat "money power" and investigative agencies were being used to pressurise legislators to change their loyalty. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl