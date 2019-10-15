Congress attitude negative, BJP will do what is in country's interest: Modi

Kurukshetra (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted Congress for raising questions over Rafale deal and said the opposition party's attitude is always negative to things which earn accolades for the country.

Addressing an election rally here, Modi said that whatever the objections of Congress and its advisers, BJP is clear that it will do whatever is needed in the interest of Haryana and the country.

"On Dussehra, India got the first Rafale jet in France. You tell me when were you happy or not when the Air Force got Rafale. You are feeling proud that our force got Rafale. 125 crore citizens are proud of it. But the Congress people always have a problem when people are happy. This thing causes them pain. This is not limited to Rafale only," he said

"The attitude of Congress leaders is always negative to everything which earn accolades for India. When India gets an award for cleanliness, they have a problem. They also have a problem when world leaders come to the programme of Indian leaders," he added.

Modi was apparently referring to his getting Global Gatekeepers Award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his leadership in India's sanitation achievements and to the US President Donald Trump coming at the Howdy Modi event during his visit to the country.

Congress had vociferously raised the Rafale deal issue in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that the cost of fighter jet in the deal concluded by the Modi government was higher than that negotiated by the Congress-led UPA government. (ANI)

