"Congress' attitude towards development was always of stifling and hanging": Anurag Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports & Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Friday held a press conference in Hamirpur emphasising on the slew of developmental works by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Himachal Pradesh and the 'dirty politics' of the congress.

According to a statement from BJP Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Thakur who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency in Himachal Pradesh said that today the country is moving ahead and getting stronger. Before 2014, there were scams only of the Congress party. Today only development is the way forward in the country.

Speaking on the education and health in his constituency he said, "There was no big university, no medical college, no big hospital in Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. Railway facilities were also negligible. We did the work of building the country's largest hospital and medical institute, AIIMS Bilaspur at a cost of Rs 1500 crore here. We are building a PGI hospital in Una at a cost of Rs 400 crore. We built 300-bed hospital in Hamirpur at a cost of about 350 crores. The Central University which we promised, earlier when we got it approved, 280 crores was to be spent but now Rs 550 crores has already been received for that Central University."

Thakur said that Congress's attitude towards development was always of 'stifling and hanging'. Congress has always put obstacles to stop the development of Himachal. "Whenever we bring big projects to Himachal, the people of Congress start working to stall them," he added.

Thakur further said, "Today Congress is nowhere left in the entire country. Very soon people are going to throw them out from one or two states where they have governments."



Further in his statement, Thakur said that this time people of Himachal have decided to make Congress leaders sit at home.

Regarding the 'custom' of government change in every term in the state, Anurag Thakur said that this time the people of the state will definitely change the customs.

Referring to the stupendous achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, he said, Neither the Modi government nor any of its ministers have faced any major allegations of corruption during its eight-year rule. Congress party keeps trying to obstruct development work in every possible way.

Talking on the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, Anurag Thakur said, "Under Congress rule, our soldiers used to ask for good weapons but they could not get them. Within a few days of coming to power, the Modi government has provided them with world class facilities and best weapons, bullet proof jackets. INS Vikrant is the latest testimony."

Strengthening the Modi government's basic mantra of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, Thakur said that the development of the country is always linked to the development of the states. (ANI)

