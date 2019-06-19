Congress backs NDA candidate for LS Speaker post

New Delhi [India], Jun 18 (ANI): The Congress has come out in support of the NDA candidate Om Birla for the Speaker's post in Lok Sabha, election for which will be held on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, new leader of Congress party in the House.

Choudhary told ANI, "Our party has already moved motion in favour of Om Birla as Speaker of Lok Sabha." (ANI)

