"Congress betrayed people of Himachal Pradesh," says PM Modi in Sujanpur

Sujanpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 9 (ANI): In his second political rally in a day in the hill state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public in Himachal's Sujanpur.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, he noted that it had left with no power in the area which was considered the party's stronghold.

"The condition of Congress is deteriorating day by day. The area which was once considered Congress's stronghold, they have been completely wiped out from there. Congress has a history of false promises and false guarantees," he said.

Himachal Pradesh will go to the poll on November 12 and the results coming out on December 8.

He accused Congress of betraying the people of Himachal Pradesh during their rule.

"The people of Himachal are the biggest sufferers of the betrayal and deceit committed by Congress during their rule for many years. Whereas BJP has made constant efforts to provide basic facilities to every doorstep of Himachal," he said adding, "The people of Himachal have understood the reality Congress very well. Congress feels that Himachal will always run on its five-year formula. That's why Congress leaders don't care about Himachal and its people."

He further said that the BJP was doing great in the region where it was considered weak.

"Today the people of Himachal and the entire country have great faith in the BJP. The country's trust in the BJP is getting stronger. Just two-three days ago, the results of the by-elections have come in some states of the country. Where the BJP was once considered weak, people have bloomed lotus flowers in large numbers," Modi said.

Modi also said that the government was giving a lot of encouragement to the women in the security forces.

"We are also increasing the number of military schools and girls are getting admission in it. Our government is giving a lot of encouragement to the daughters in the police force and central security forces also," PM said.

Modi also claimed that the participation of women in the central forces has increased from 17 thousand to more than 35 thousand.

"Post-independence till 2014, there were around 1 lakh daughters in the police service in the country. In the last 8 years, this number has increased to about 2.25 lakh. Similarly, the participation of daughters in central forces has increased from 17 thousand to more than 35 thousand. And it is increasing continuously," PM said.

Modi also received a special welcome from ex-servicemen at Sujanpur. (ANI)