Congress calls for another CLP meet in Jaipur today

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid political turmoil in the state, Congress on Tuesday called for another Legislative Party (CLP) meet at Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.

Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are staying at the hotel.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open.

A day before, Gehlot termed his former deputy Sachin Pilot as "nikamma" (useless) and "nakara" (incompetent) and accused him of conspiring with the BJP for the past six months to topple the government in the state.

"Pichle saat salon me koi bhi aisa nahi milega jisne maang ki ho ki Pilot sahab ko hatana chahie Pradesh Congress Committee adhyaksh se. Hume pata tha vo Nikamma hai, Nakara hai. Kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai. Khali logon ko ladwa raha hai (In the past seven years, you won't find anyone in the party who demanded the removal of Pilot as PCC president even though we knew he was useless, good for nothing and that he wasn't doing anything except making people fight among themselves)," Gehlot told reporters here.

The Chief Minister said Sachin Pilot has a 'masoom' (innocent) face and has a strong command on Hindi and English language, with which he had impressed the media across the country. "The people of the state know his contribution. However, we never questioned him in the interest of the party," he said.

Pilot was, on July 14, also sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state PCC president. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. (ANI)

