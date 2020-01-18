Congress CEC to meet on Saturday

New Delhi [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Congress Central Election Committee is scheduled to meet on Saturday to declare candidates for the Delhi assembly polls.

The last date of filing nomination of candidates is January 21.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra has said most candidates had been finalised. The party is likely to have a tie-up with RJD.

The voting for 70-member Delhi assembly will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

