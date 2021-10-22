Congress CEC to meet tomorrow to discuss probable candidates for UP assembly polls

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): The Central Election Committee (CEC) of the Congress will meet on Saturday at the party's interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss the 'probable candidates' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls scheduled next year.

According to top sources, the party has scrutinized the probable candidates for 150 assembly seats. Out of these 150 seats, control rooms have been set up in 78 assembly segments for the poll strategy and operations.

For a few seats, candidates have been given a green signal by the party and have been asked to hit ground zero and start preparations for the poll battle.

"Although the Poll dates have not been announced, we are committed to fighting the Polls to win. So we are finalising the list much before the time so that the candidates get enough time to reach out to the voters," the source added.

Congress wants to move steadily and preparations are going on at the different layers. A training campaign has been going with the slogan "Prashikshan se Parakram Tak" which has already completed two stages, where party workers at the district level, block Level have already been trained.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be heading to Lucknow after two days for week-long marathon programs and meetings with the Uttar Pradesh Election Committee members and other committees and office-bearers. From October 23, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will flag off Pratigya Yatra from Barabanki.

The Congress has constituted a screening committee for UP Assembly polls under the chairmanship of party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh. Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Varsha Gaikwad, Ajay Singh Lallu are the members of the committee which has met twice.

Senior Leader Salman Khurshid has also been given a task to prepare a 'people's manifesto' which will be the Vision of Congress for the state. For this, he is touring various districts of the state with the party's national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and AICC-Co-Incharges of UP Rohit Chaudhry and Dheeraj Gurjar.

