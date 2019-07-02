Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress Chief Ministers urge Rahul Gandhi not to quit as party president

ANI | Updated: Jul 02, 2019 04:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Chief ministers of five Congress-ruled states on Monday urged Rahul Gandhi not to leave the post of the party president.
In a first such meeting since Gandhi announced his decision to abdicate from the responsibility, Chief Ministers persuaded him not to quit.
Speaking to ANI, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said: "I told Rahul Gandhi that Congress cannot work without him. After his mother Sonia Gandhi, if there is a leader who can run the party, it is him."
Narayanasamy said that in a two-hour meeting, Gandhi was urged to re-think his decision, but he chose to remain quiet throughout.
Gandhi, who became the party president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking the moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the 17th General Elections.
His resignation offer was, however, unanimously rejected by the CWC.
Despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 49-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.
Delhi Congress Working President Rajesh Lilothia said the party respects the decision taken by Gandhi but will continue to convince him not to leave the post.
Even though there is no official statement on the matter, sources said that several party leaders will sit on a hunger strike at the party headquarters today to protest again Gandhi's decision to step down.
A senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member told ANI, "It has been over a month since the last meeting of CWC, in which Rahul Gandhi had decided to quit, was kept. Now, the senior leaders must call a meeting of CWC to decide on the issue."
The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than what the party won in 2014 polls. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:24 IST

Coimbatore: 3 boys drowned in pond; 2 bodies recovered so far

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Three boys drowned in a pond near Madukkarai city, where they had gone to take bath on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Karnataka: No threat to coalition govt, says MB Patil after 2...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 2 (ANI): In the backdrop of resignation filed by Congress legislators Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi from the Karnataka Assembly, Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil on Monday said there is no threat to the coalition government in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Govt sets up high-powered committee of CMs to 'transform Indian...

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday constituted a high-powered committee of chief ministers for the transformation of agriculture and raising farmers' income.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 03:11 IST

Mumbai rain: July 2 declared as holiday for all schools, says...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the financial capital and surrounding metropolitan area, the state government has declared July 2 as a holiday for all the government and private schools.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:14 IST

School closed, hospital, railway staion water-logged as rain...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amid heavy downpour causing waterlogging at various places in the state, the government and private schools will remain closed today, July 2.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 02:10 IST

FIR registered against Azam Khan, 10 others for making...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): An FIR was registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan on Monday for allegedly making derogatory remarks against BJP leader Jaya Prada.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:35 IST

Maha: Amid heavy downpour, suburban trains suspended

Maharashtra [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, the Central railway on Tuesday suspended the movement of suburban trains, citing safety hazard.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Madurai: Sri Lankan refugees submit petitions to seek Indian citizenship

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): More than 200 Sri Lankan refugees living in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district for 29 years submitted petitions to collector's office on Monday to seek the Indian citizenship.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Maha: Govt-run hospital in Raigad floods after heavy downpour

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Amidst heavy downpour in the state, a government-run hospital here got water-logged on Monday, causing inconvenience to the people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

UP: Police arrests kin for raping minor

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a man in connection with allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly over the years.

Read More

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 01:24 IST

Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot runway, passengers safe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft overshot the runway while landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 23:37 IST

BJP trying to topple Cong-JDS govt: MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 01 (ANI): Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday accused the BJP for trying to topple the ruling HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state by blackmailing, threatening and offering money to the Congress MLAs.

Read More
iocl