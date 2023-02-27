Congress claims Odisha Min Naba Das murder "planned", calls for SIT, BJP harps on CBI probe

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): During the Zero Hours of Odisha assembly earlier today elected legislators across the party line in the house voiced their opinion on the murder case of state health minister Naba Das.

Congress MLA from Kantabanji, Santosh Singh Saluja alleged that weeks after the murder of state Minister Naba Das the crime branch is still clueless about the motive of his murder.

Another Congress MLA from the Jeypore constituency Tara Prasad Bahinipati leveled serious allegations by terming Naba Das's killing as a 'planned murder.'

Tara Prasad claimed that people are not happy with the ongoing investigation by the state crime branch. Furthermore, he said, "So far the ongoing investigation is only limited to finding out whether the accused and dismissed police ASI Gopal Das is mentally unstable or not through an American Investigating agency."

Health Minister Naba Das was shot at by an Odisha Police ASI from point-blank range in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district and succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in the state's capital.



Congress MLA Saluja further stated there seems to be a dispute between the groups of late minister Naba Das and Bhatli MLA Sushant Singh, demanding to bring Bhatli MLA under the purview of the ongoing investigation and ordering a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Besides members from Congress, elected representatives of the BJP also raised the issue of Naba Das' murder and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Manoj Majhi, the deputy chief whip of BJP said, "Only the Crime Branch is focused on Gopal Das and his mental condition. The probe should be carried out on several aspects. So far the motive behind the murder is unclear. Crime Branch cannot reveal the motive and only the CBI can take the matter to its logical conclusion."

Apart from Minister's murder case the members of the BJP and Congress also raised the issue of the distressed status of Paddy in the state saying people are not getting the minimum rate of Rs 2040/quintal.

However, the Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Atanu Sabyasachi denied all the allegations and highlighted the decision of all party meet to claim Rs 2930/quintal. (ANI)

