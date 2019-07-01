Congress CMs meet Rahul, urge him to lead party

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 19:04 IST

Kailash Vijayavargiya clears air over viral picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Clearing the air over his viral picture, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said that he was only telling the officer that his shoes have been ripped off because of running from pillar to post in the Municipal Corporation.