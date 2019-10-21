Congress complains to EC, alleges several EVMs malfunctioning across the state

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress on Monday claimed that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were malfunctioning in several booths across the state.

"We have been sitting here in the Congress war room since 6 am and have received many complaints of EVMs not functioning properly in various polling booths, some of which were even changed after the complaint," Avinash Pandey Congress general secretary and the party's war room in-charge in Mumbai told ANI.

Pandey gave the example of a polling booth in the Ramtek assembly constituency.

"For example, in booth number 337 in the Ramtek assembly constituency, a complaint came that while the button against one party's symbol was being pressed the VVPAT showed the symbol of another party. This is a serious fault," Pandey said.

"We have complained to the Election Commission regarding this and we are hopeful it will be resolved soon," he further said.

Voting for 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

The electoral fate of 3237 candidates in the state will be sealed in EVms by the voters who will exercise their franchise in the assembly elections.

Of the 288 seats, BJP is contesting on 164; this includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates in the state. On the other hand, Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP is contesting 121 seats. (ANI)

