Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Congress criticises govt on handling of flood situation, demands to declare it national disaster

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of adopting an "insensitive and lackadaisical attitude" while dealing with floods in the country and demanded to declare the situation as a "national disaster".
"The Central government should stop indulging in photo-opism and display activism in assisting flood-impacted states and to prevent further losses. Unfortunately, the government has displayed insensitive, lackadaisical, partisan behaviour towards flood fury in India," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said at a press conference here.
He demanded that the government declare the flood situation as a "national calamity, national disaster or calamity of severe nature".
The Congress leader accused the government of bias in releasing funds to the flood-affected states and demanded the immediate release of funds as per the requirements of the states.
"The government released only Rs 3000 crore to Kerala despite having witnessed an estimated Rs 10000 crore loss due to floods last year... UP which does not have to face the problem of floods was given Rs 200 crore, while flood-ravaged Assam was given only Rs 250 crore. The Prime Minister should provide the required assistance to Kerala in the ongoing crisis and shun politics of favouritism," he said.
Shergill further said that the government did not release the NDRF fund to Assam. "BJP displays large-heartedness while spending in elections, the government should release at least 50 per cent of money spent on elections," he said.
Shergill also asked the government to release a white paper on flood preparedness, flood management projects and rehabilitation schemes for displacements caused by the floods in as many as nine states.
He cited a government report to state that five people died every day between April 1 and July 1 in incidents related to floods and heavy rains in the nation.
He criticised the government for not discussing the flood situation during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.
The Congress leader said: "Monsoon was a complete washout as far as the discussion on floods is concerned."
Several states are reeling under floods caused by heavy rains in the country. National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and other agencies have been carrying out relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:48 IST

People are coming and shopping for Eid, says top J-K official

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): People are coming out in a large number for Eid shopping, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary of Planning Commission in Srinagar, said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:47 IST

Maharashtra: Day before Eid, Sangli villagers struggle for drinking water

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Locals of Mhaisal in Sangli have been dependent on the occasional water tankers for their daily needs ever since floods in the region disrupted the water supply in their village.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:45 IST

AP: Man killed his wife on the road in Krishna District

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a man named Kumar brutally murdered and beheaded his wife on the road here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:43 IST

Kerala: 11 killed, 50 missing after landslide hits Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): At least 11 people have been killed and around 50 others are missing after a landslide hit at Kavalappara village of Malappuram district following incessant rains in the region, Regional Fire Officer Siddakumar said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:33 IST

CBSE doubles Class X and XII board examination fee to Rs 1,500

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:27 IST

Decomposed body recovered from Beas River in HP

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): One significantly decomposed unidentified body was evacuated from Beas River in Manali, Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:23 IST

Frequent landslides force Badrinath pilgrims to navigate through forest

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Frequent incidents of landslide in Lamba Dag area has forced Badrinath pilgrims to take a longer route through a forest in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:22 IST

President Kovind extends greetings on the eve of Idu'l Zuha

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted people on the eve of Idu'l Zuha saying that the festival symbolizes "love, fraternity and service to humanity".

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:21 IST

Maha: RSS on ground to help flood-affected people in Sangli district

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], August 11 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres have organized a relief camp in Sangli district, Maharashtra where unexpected aggressive floods took over several areas across the district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:17 IST

Home Minister undertakes aerial survey of flood-hit areas of...

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of flood-affected areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:15 IST

IT attaches FDI of USD 40 million of Ratul Puri, Deepak Puri;...

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): The Income Tax department has attached Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of $40 million of businessmen Ratul Puri and Deepak Puri on Sunday, informed sources.

Read More

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 20:13 IST

Delhi police recovers body of 27-year-old man after friend...

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday recovered the body of a 27-year-old man from a house in Shahdara area here after one of his friends informed the police that he had allegedly committed suicide in his room.

Read More
iocl