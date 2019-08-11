Congress criticises govt on handling of flood situation, demands to declare it national disaster

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of adopting an "insensitive and lackadaisical attitude" while dealing with floods in the country and demanded to declare the situation as a "national disaster".

"The Central government should stop indulging in photo-opism and display activism in assisting flood-impacted states and to prevent further losses. Unfortunately, the government has displayed insensitive, lackadaisical, partisan behaviour towards flood fury in India," Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said at a press conference here.

He demanded that the government declare the flood situation as a "national calamity, national disaster or calamity of severe nature".

The Congress leader accused the government of bias in releasing funds to the flood-affected states and demanded the immediate release of funds as per the requirements of the states.

"The government released only Rs 3000 crore to Kerala despite having witnessed an estimated Rs 10000 crore loss due to floods last year... UP which does not have to face the problem of floods was given Rs 200 crore, while flood-ravaged Assam was given only Rs 250 crore. The Prime Minister should provide the required assistance to Kerala in the ongoing crisis and shun politics of favouritism," he said.

Shergill further said that the government did not release the NDRF fund to Assam. "BJP displays large-heartedness while spending in elections, the government should release at least 50 per cent of money spent on elections," he said.

Shergill also asked the government to release a white paper on flood preparedness, flood management projects and rehabilitation schemes for displacements caused by the floods in as many as nine states.

He cited a government report to state that five people died every day between April 1 and July 1 in incidents related to floods and heavy rains in the nation.

He criticised the government for not discussing the flood situation during the Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The Congress leader said: "Monsoon was a complete washout as far as the discussion on floods is concerned."

Several states are reeling under floods caused by heavy rains in the country. National Disaster Response Force, Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and other agencies have been carrying out relief and rescue operations. (ANI)

