New Delhi[India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday declared its candidates on four seats in assembly bye-elections in Kerala.
According to a Congress release, TJ Vinod is the party candidate from Ernakulam, Shanimol Osman from Aroor, P Mohanrajan from Konni and K Mohan Kumar from Vattiyoorkavu.
The names were approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states including five in Kerala.
The polling will be held on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24. (ANI)
Congress declares 4 candidates for Kerala assembly bye-polls
ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:37 IST
