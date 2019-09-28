Congress declares candidates for Pachhad, Dharamshala in HP

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday declared its candidates for two Assembly by-polls in Himachal Pradesh.

The party has fielded former Assembly speaker Gangu Ram Musafir from Pachhad seat and Vijay Inder Karan from Dharamshala.

The names were approved by Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The Election Commission had last Saturday announced by-elections in vacant seats across several states including five in Kerala.

The polling will be held on October 21 and the result will be announced on October 24. (ANI)

