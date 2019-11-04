Representative Image
Representative Image

Congress delegation in North-East to assess ground reality regarding NRC, Citizenship Amendment Bill

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 01:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Congress has sent a delegation of senior party leaders from Delhi to North-East states to take feedback on the issue of National Register for Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amendment Bill from ground level.
The team of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders, constituted by party's interim president Sonia Gandhi, comprises of Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh, Jitendra Singh, Manickam Tagore and Mohammad Ali Khan reached Imphal on Sunday. They will visit Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Manipur in the coming days.
Earlier on October 25, a meeting was held at Sonia Gandhi's residence in the national capital with the senior leaders including from North East, but no consensus was reached and no final stand was taken.
Gandhi was not satisfied with the view of the leaders from the states as many leaders have a difference of opinion on the issues. In fact, Tripura Congress unit president Pradyot Deb Barman quit the party alleging that he was asked to withdraw his plea filed in the Supreme Court.
So, to get a sense, a committee has been formed comprising of leaders who are not from North-East states.
A senior leader from the group and MP Manickam Tagore told ANI that they have been asked to take feedback and submit the report to Gandhi for the party's policy/stance on the NRC and Citizenship Amendment Bill before the next Parliament session.
Another Committee has been formed by Gandhi comprising of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Kapil Sibal, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, North East in-charge of AICC Luizinho Falerio, Mukul Sangma, Lal Thanhawala, Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora, Sushmita Dev, PK Biswas and Kewekhape.
This team is for discussion and taking final decision and policy. It includes leaders from North-East states. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:47 IST

Delhi: Electric vehicles exempted from Odd-Even restrictions

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): In a much relief to commuters, the Delhi Government on Sunday announced that electric vehicles will be exempted from the restrictions of Odd-Even scheme.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:34 IST

Delhi: Customer opens fire at shopkeepers in Seelampur, nabbed

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Two brothers, who run a toy shop in Seelampur area, were allegedly shot at by a customer on Sunday after a heated argument erupted between them over returning of a toy, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:31 IST

State of Congress won't have been this bad had Priyanka led...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Former aide of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pankaj Shankar on Sunday said that the state of Congress would not have been so bad if Priyanka Gandhi had led the party.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:30 IST

Telangana: 3-day event showcasing Indian pets concluded on Sunday

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The three-day-long event to showcase some of the best Indian pets including dogs, cats, birds and fish concluded on Sunday in Hyderabad.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:19 IST

Odisha: Teacher's husband thrashes students for failing to make drawing

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In a shocking incident, the husband of a primary school teacher in Balangir district brutally thrashed the students for failing to make a drawing.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:11 IST

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut to meet Governor on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday at 5 pm.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:05 IST

Cyclone Maha: Coast Guard deploys 7 ships and 2 aircraft off...

New Delhi (India), Nov 3 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard deployed seven ships and 2 aircrafts off Gujarat coast to warn fishing boats at sea and advising them to return to the nearest port in the wake of cyclone Maha.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:03 IST

Will take my car out on Delhi roads tomorrow to oppose Odd-Even:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move. He termed the scheme as an "election stunt"

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:02 IST

Telangana: Cong slams KCR for privatisation of RTC, accuses him...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3: The Congress party on Sunday strongly criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for going ahead with the privatisation of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) despite the fact that the matter was pending in the High Court.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:43 IST

Telangana: Korutla MLA's PA washed away in canal

Jagtial (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Personal Assistant of Korutla TRS MLA Vidyasagar Rao was washed away in a canal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Hyderabad: 'Air pollution due to extreme traffic congestion...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Air pollution caused due to extreme traffic congestion is causing heart attacks and lung cancer even to those who eat healthy food and do exercise, said Karuna Gopal, president of Foundation for Futuristic Cities, here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 22:34 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Delhi HC Bar Association to boycott work on Monday

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): The Delhi High Court Bar Association has decided to continue the call for abstention from work on Monday in the backdrop of the clashes between the police and the lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex here on Saturday that left several injured.

Read More
iocl