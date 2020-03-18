Congress delegation likely to meet MP Guv shortly amid political crisis

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): A Congress delegation is likely to meet Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon at 1:45 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath wrote to the Governor reiterating his demand for the rebel Congress MLAs to be brought back to Bhopal from Bengaluru.

This development comes amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh which followed the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Congress party.

Scindia's exit was followed by 22 Congress MLAs resigning from the party as well as from the state legislative Assembly.

The resignation of these many MLAs has left the Kamal Nath government in crisis. (ANI)