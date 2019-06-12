AAP minister Satyendra Jain (File photo/ANI)
AAP minister Satyendra Jain (File photo/ANI)

Congress delegation unable to provide basis of complaint on power pricing: AAP

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:57 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A Congress delegation led by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday to discuss electricity rates in the city but failed to provide the basis for complaint, said AAP's spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.
"When the chief minister asked Sheila Dikshit, what was the basis of her calculations on electricity pricing in the city over which she had come to meet him, she could not explain what her cause for concern was.
"She looked to her colleague and former Power Minister of Delhi Haroon Yusuf for support, who in turn looked to Devendra Yadav, who then looked at Rajesh Lilothia. Unfortunately, none of them could explain what was the basis of their concerns," Bhardwaj said at a press conference here.
Delhi Power Minister Satyendra Jain presented the facts and figures to counter the Congress delegations accusation.
"In 2010, during the Congress government, for a 1 kW meter reading 50 units, the bill generated was of Rs 153. In 2013, this escalated to Rs 264. Within 3 years, bills went up by 73% during Sheila Dikshit's tenure. Today, for the same consumption, Delhi pays only Rs 128 which is approximately half of the bill in 2013," Jain said.
Jain then went on to add, "Similarly for a consumption of 100 units, the bill in 2013 would amount to Rs 485, but today consumers have to pay just Rs 211. No matter what is the consumption of power, Delhi consumers under the AAP government pay about half of what they had to pay during Congress rule."
Jain targeted the Congress party by stating they refused to take responsibility for the other states where Congress was in power.
"When we asked the Congress delegation to bring the power prices in other Congress-ruled states at par with those of the AAP government in Delhi, the Congress leaders shirked from taking responsibility claiming they had no powers over other Congress state administrations," Jain said.
He then urged Congress to stop making "baseless allegations" and focus itself on providing electricity in states where they are in power.
"I urge the Congress to refrain from making false and baseless allegations and focus its energies on supplying power in Congress-ruled states for prices as low as those in Delhi," Jain said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:19 IST

Telangana HC issues notice to 12 Congress defectors

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 12 (ANI): The Telangana High Court has issued notice to 12 MLAs who defected from Congress to Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:15 IST

Andhra: 6 ministers occupy chambers in state secretariat

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Six ministers occupied chambers in the state secretariat on the first day of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly session on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:12 IST

One held for duping Ex Chief Justice of India RM Lodha

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): One person arrested for allegedly duping former Chief Justice of India (CJI) R M Lodha of Rs one lakh by hacking his colleague's e-mail account, almost a month ago, was sent to two-day police custody by a Delhi court on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:04 IST

Muzaffarpur: 43 chidren die due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as 43 children died due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in the month of June in Muzaffarpur so far.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:59 IST

Reddy enters Andhra Assembly as CM for first time amid Vedic chants

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 : The Andhra Pradesh Assembly session started on Wednesday with YS Jaganmohan Reddy entering the assembly as the Chief Minister for the first time amid Vedic chants and hymns.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:57 IST

Sans Gandhi family, Congress leaders meet ahead of Parliament session

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): In the absence of members of the Gandhi family, senior Congress leaders on Wednesday informally met to take stock of the political situation, sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:57 IST

Madurai: One killed by group of seven

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India] June 12 (ANI): One person was killed on Wednesday allegedly by a group of people near Tallakulam police station here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:57 IST

UP CM holds meeting on law and order in state; phones of...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The mobile phones of the officials were kept outside during a review meeting led by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on law and order situation in the state here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:34 IST

Telangana: CM to inaugurate Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project on June 21 and invited the newly elected Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mogan Reddy as a chief guest.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:28 IST

J-K : 3 CRPF personnel killed; 2 injured in Anantnag attack by terrorists

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] June 12 (ANI): Three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and two others injured when their patrol party were attacked by terrorists here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:27 IST

Bihar govt extends validity of TET, STET certificates by 2 years

Patna (Bihar) [India], June 12 (ANI): Bihar government on Wednesday extended the validity of employment certificates of nearly 82,180 candidates, who passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and Special Teacher Eligibility Test (STET), for 2 more years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 18:23 IST

45 borewells sealed in Punjab after child's death in Sangrur village

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as 45 borewells have been sealed across the state in a bid to prevent recurrence of the tragic incident in which a 2-year-old boy died after remaining inside a borewell for 108 hours in Sangrur village, said Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on

Read More
iocl