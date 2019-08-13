Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI photo)
Congress leader Anand Sharma speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI photo)

Congress demands all-party meeting on situation in J-K

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:54 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday expressed concern over the "clampdown", "news blackout" and "reports of excesses" in Jammu and Kashmir and said the government should convene an all-party meeting to take the opposition into confidence over the situation there.
Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Anand Sharma said opposition leaders should be allowed to visit J-K and Ladakh along with the media.
He said J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik had made a "patronising" invitation to party leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the state.
"He (Gandhi) has not sought the hospitality of the state administration, does not want to go there as a guest but as a political leader to exercise his rights," Sharma noted.
Gandhi has also spoken about the rights of other opposition leaders to visit J-K, he said.
Sharma said among those detained were two former chief ministers who have been partners in coalition governments with BJP and Congress.
"They respect the Constitution. The leaders must be freed from detention. Then only there will be credibility to the Governor's claims," he said.
Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should take opposition leaders into confidence.
"It is high time an all-party meeting should be held in which the prime minister and the home minister take leaders of national parties into full confidence," he said.
Congress, he said, wants peace and normalcy and does not want any country to take any advantage of the situation.
"Hope all of us have the freedom to tell the world that the situation is peaceful. That is what people want to hear," he said.
Sharma said no claim of the government will be convincing until the "clampdown and blackout" are lifted and the detained leaders freed.
People have not been able to reach their families, he stressed.
"In a country, which is proud of its diversity, a situation must not be allowed that any aspersions are cast on the integrity of its constitutional democracy and commitment of the government to respect fundamental rights of all citizens," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:33 IST

Delhi: BJP to get its new President by next year

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to get its new President by January next year as the election process to elect Amit Shah's replacement would be completed only by then.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:28 IST

BJP organises condolence meet to pay tribute to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A condolence meeting to pay tribute to the former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:23 IST

Article 370 nullified in unconstitutional manner: Priyanka Gandhi

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the manner in which Jammu and Kashmir's special status was nullified was "unconstitutional and undemocratic."

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:20 IST

Economy in 'critical' state, govt running away from debate: Anand Sharma

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday said the country's economy is in a "critical" state and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "running away" from a debate on the issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 18:19 IST

Further "relaxation" after full dress rehearsals for I-Day: J-K...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal on Tuesday said that there will be further relaxation in the security clampdown after assessing the local situation while adding that Independence Day celebrations will be carri

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:32 IST

NDRF sets up medical camp in flood-affected Sangli district

Sangli (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Tuesday established a medical camp on Haripur Road in Sangli to ensure medical help to people in the flood-affected district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:29 IST

Maharashtra: Fadnavis, ministers to donate month's salary for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and all Maharashtra ministers on Tuesday decided to donate a month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to augment flood relief in the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:21 IST

Fire breaks out at Noida playschool

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): A fire broke out in the basement of Mother's Pride playschool in Sector 61 here on Monday after school hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 17:11 IST

Cybersecurity breach detected in Army's Northern Command,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Indian Army has detected a cybersecurity breach involving a senior officer posted in Jammu and Kashmir under the Northern Command.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 16:19 IST

Panipat: Robbers break into bank through ceiling, decamp with jewellery

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Thieves made a good escape with jewellery by breaking into a strong room of Punjab and Sind Bank in Panipat on August 11, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:58 IST

Himachal Pradesh: Two dead and three injured after heavy...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Two persons died and three sustained injuries after a tree got uprooted due to heavy rain and fell on their shed in the Rampur area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 15:41 IST

Unnao rape case: SC refuses to expand ambit of hearing, says...

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to expand the ambit of the hearing in the Unnao rape case, saying that it is only concerned about the five cases between the victim's family and accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

Read More
iocl