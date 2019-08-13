Congress demands all-party meeting on situation in J-K

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday expressed concern over the "clampdown", "news blackout" and "reports of excesses" in Jammu and Kashmir and said the government should convene an all-party meeting to take the opposition into confidence over the situation there.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Anand Sharma said opposition leaders should be allowed to visit J-K and Ladakh along with the media.

He said J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik had made a "patronising" invitation to party leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the state.

"He (Gandhi) has not sought the hospitality of the state administration, does not want to go there as a guest but as a political leader to exercise his rights," Sharma noted.

Gandhi has also spoken about the rights of other opposition leaders to visit J-K, he said.

Sharma said among those detained were two former chief ministers who have been partners in coalition governments with BJP and Congress.

"They respect the Constitution. The leaders must be freed from detention. Then only there will be credibility to the Governor's claims," he said.

Sharma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should take opposition leaders into confidence.

"It is high time an all-party meeting should be held in which the prime minister and the home minister take leaders of national parties into full confidence," he said.

Congress, he said, wants peace and normalcy and does not want any country to take any advantage of the situation.

"Hope all of us have the freedom to tell the world that the situation is peaceful. That is what people want to hear," he said.

Sharma said no claim of the government will be convincing until the "clampdown and blackout" are lifted and the detained leaders freed.

People have not been able to reach their families, he stressed.

"In a country, which is proud of its diversity, a situation must not be allowed that any aspersions are cast on the integrity of its constitutional democracy and commitment of the government to respect fundamental rights of all citizens," he added. (ANI)

