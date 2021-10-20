Congress demands an apology from Karnataka BJP chief on 'drug addict' barb

Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI): Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has hit back at Karnataka BJP chief President Nalin Kumar Kateel for levelling drug use allegations against party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing media in Sindhagi, the Congress leader also demanded an apology from Kateel for the alleged statement.

"Instead of making such derogatory comments, they must tell if they are in a hangover of drugs which were found at the Adani port in Gujarat, worth 2 lakh crore. Kateel must have taken that drug, that's the reason in a hangover of it, he is speaking like that." Surjewala said.



Further slamming the BJP, Surjewala said that by making derogatory comments against Rahul Gandhi BJP leaders show their 'culture' and 'mentality'.

"It is an uncultured statement made by the BJP leader in Karnataka which cannot be acceptable. Nalini Kumar Kateel being president of the party in Karnataka must apologize for his statement," he said.

Condemning Kateel's statement, former Chief Minister and Congress legislative party leader Siddaramaiah said, "He (Kateel) is an immature and uncultured politician who must take treatment in NIMHANS (centre for mental health)."

Yesterday, Kateel while launching a smeared attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, said, "Rahul Gandhi says he will become president. Tell me what is Rahul Gandhi? Rahul Gandhi is a drug addict and drug peddler. I do not tell this, it has appeared in news reports. They are unable to run the Congress party. Those who cannot run a party, how can they run this country?" (ANI)

