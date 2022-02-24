Congress demands Centre's stand on Russia-Ukraine crisis, questions steps being taken to bring back Indian students

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Thursday demanded the Centre's stand and policy on the crisis and also questioned the government's plan to bring back the stranded Indian students from Ukraine.

Speaking to ANI, Surjewala said, "Prime Minister himself should explain what is the government's policy on the Ukraine crisis. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should convey their opinion and plan of the country. The Government of India should clarify what is the plan of the central Government to bring back Indian students, youth and citizens living in Ukraine safely to India."

Slamming the Centre for not making timely arrangements to bring back the Indian students stuck in Ukraine, the party's spokesperson said that the Central government has left all students on their own.



"Congress party has been continuously warning the central government about the Ukraine crisis for the last two weeks but the government did not listen. The whole country is worried about the Ukraine crisis as more than 20,000 Indian youth and students are trapped in different places in Ukraine under the shadow of fear. The Modi government has left all the students on their own in Ukraine," Surjewala said while alleging that the Centre has turned away its face in these difficult times when Indians are stranded in Ukraine.

Surjewala further alleged that the government is exploiting the situation by overcharging the air tickets.

"The government also turned this disaster into an opportunity because each air ticket was being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. The government did not make any preparations to bring back our students," he said.

"Indian students and children are standing outside the Indian Embassy in Ukraine with their belongings but the Embassy is unable to help them, neither is the government being able to help," the Congress leader added.

The Indian embassy in Kiev earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain calm and safe amid escalating situation in Ukraine following the Russian military operations.

