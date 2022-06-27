Congress demands Home Ministry to launch probe regarding attack on party workers in Tripura

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Congress on Sunday strongly condemned the "mindless attack" on Congress Bhawan and "brutal assault" on Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee President, Birajit Sinha and other Congress workers allegedly by "BJP goons", after the thumping victory of Congress party candidate Sudip Roy Barman in the Agartala bypoll.

A three-member senior leaders delegation of the Congress party led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi and Naseer Hussain will visit Tripura tomorrow to take stock of the situation and make a report on this "heinous attack".

"This barbarous attack happened even as the police passively looked on while BJP goons vandalized properties and carried out blatantly violent attacks on our party office bearers. It is utterly shameful that the police stood as mute and complicit spectators while the goons stormed the office and attacked our office bearers. The BJP goons were freely roaming with rods and sticks and threw stones inside the office," the official statement by the Congress party read issued by party secretary KC Venugopal.

The PCC President sustained injuries and is admitted in hospital following the attack.

"This cruel act happened after the Congress Party candidate Sudip Roy Burman emerged victorious in the prestigious bypoll for the Agartala assembly seat. Earlier, the BJP goons had mercilessly attacked Burman and he has sustained serious injuries. The desperate BJP is unable to accept the verdict of the people and they are once again letting loose their goons to attack our offices and office bearers," the statement read.

The Congress party demanded an apology from the BJP President JP Nadda and an investigation by Home Minister Amit Shah into why these attacks occurred. "If the state government is unable to handle law and order then President's Rule will be necessary," it read.

Congress urged the authorities to take strict action against the culprits and ensure safety to Congress Party offices and office bearers.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condemned the 'vicious' attack on party leaders and workers allegedly by BJP goons following Congress' win in the Agartala assembly bypoll.

"I strongly condemn the vicious attack on our leaders and workers by BJP goons following @INCIndia's win in the Agartala bypoll. The people are with us. Shameful that the police stood as mute spectators instead of stopping the attack. These BJP goons must be brought to justice," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier today, the Congress party tweeted pictures of Tripura Congress party chief Sudip Roy Burman and wrote on Twitter, "Frustrated by our good performance in the by-elections and the historic victory of Shri Sudip Roy Burman ji, the BJP has now turned to hooliganism and violence. This bloody politics is the real face of Bharatiya Janata Party."

Counting of votes was completed in Tripura bypolls in four Assembly constituencies on Sunday. Bharatiya Janata Pary won 3 out of 4 constituencies and Congress bagged one. Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manik Saha won in Town Bordowali while Sudip Roy Barman secured the Agartala seat for Congress.

Voting for the Tripura bypolls in four Assembly constituencies took place on Thursday.

The fate of many bigwigs including Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha was sealed today as the counting of votes took place for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states.

Counting began at 8 am under heavy security arrangements. The postal ballots were counted first and then EVMs were opened. The three Lok Sabha seats which witnessed bypolls include Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab's Sangrur, while assembly by-elections were held in Tripura, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. (ANI)

