Congress demoralising Indian Army soldiers with its 'limited knowledge': Nadda on Galwan Valley clash

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Congress for questioning the Central government over the Galwan Valley face-off and said that the opposition party leaders are breaking down the morale of Indian Army soldiers by tweeting with their "limited knowledge".

"When our Army is deployed at Galwan Valley Congress leaders are tweeting and breaking down their morale. They are asking why soldiers went unarmed. This exposes their limited knowledge. Are they not aware of international agreements?" Nadda said at a "Rajasthan Jam Samvad Rally" here.

"You are demoralising the security forces. Your language! Use of language by a person shows the values of their family. These are not the values of our country. You did not even respect your Prime Minister and tear apart his government's ordinance," he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off on June 15-16 during an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Nadda further spoke about the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Modi to discuss India and China border issue and said when the whole country is standing with the Prime Minister, then Congress party is asking what happened and how it happened.

"Yesterday the Prime Minister held an all-party meeting. The Prime Minister said in strong words that "no one has intruded into our territory. With one voice, all the people said that the whole country stands with the Prime Minister. But the Congress was asking what happened, how it happened, where it happened," Nadda said.

The BJP chief asserted that Indian forces are capable of protecting its borders everywhere -- be it water, land or sky.

Addressing people of Rajasthan, Nadda said it is very sad to tell you that there is no development in Rajasthan nowadays and the health sector is badly affected in the state.

"In Rajasthan, 25 lakh masks and PPE kits have disappeared there is a scam in the health sector," he said.

Cornering the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan, he said the Congress is filing FIR against BJP MLAs.

"This is their mentality. While we are engaged in service work, they are engaged in filing FIRs against our leaders. They are doing politics in everything. How can people with such thinking develop Rajasthan?" he asked. (ANI)