Congress denies reports of demanding front row seat for Rahul in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday rejected reports, that they have demanded a seat in the front row of the Lok Sabha for their party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adheer Ranjan Chowdhury termed the "speculations" as wrong.

"Never demanded front row seat for Rahul jee. He has been allotted a seat in the second row and he will be sitting there. I can say it with conviction (mai ye bat dawe se keh sakta hun)," he said.

The denial by the Congress party came after wide speculations in media about the party demanding front row seat for Rahul Gandhi, who is a fourth term MP in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

