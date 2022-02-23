Congress did not play properly role of ruling party as well as of opposition: Haryana Home Minister

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], February 23 (ANI): Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress party and said that "when the party was in power, they did not play the role of the ruling party properly and now when the party in opposition, they are not playing that role "properly" as well.

Taking a dig at the strategy being made by the Congress to surround the government in the upcoming budget session, the state Home Minister said, "When the Congress was in power, neither did they play the role of the ruling party properly and now even the role of the opposition is not being played properly."



"Congress is fighting amongst themselves and they do not get any work except fighting, whereas the job of the Opposition is to raise issues and in democracy, it is their responsibility to speak their issues, but they do not say anything. They (opposition) have the right to tell the issues and we will answer them," he said.

Talking about the ongoing hijab issue in Karnataka, Vij said that the uniform code in the educational institutions will have to be followed.

"Some people are provoking the issue (hijab) without any reason. We do not care how someone is wearing clothes. But if you want to go to school, college or industry, then you have to follow the uniform code there. Those who reject the uniform code, sit at their home and there is no confusion in this," he said. (ANI)

