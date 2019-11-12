Congress discusses Maharashtra govt formation, to hold 'further discussion' with NCP

New Delhi [India], Nov 11 (ANI): The Congress on Monday said that party's interim president Sonia Gandhi had spoken to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and both leaders will have "further discussion" on government formation in Maharashtra.

The party issued a statement after a detailed discussion with its leaders in Maharashtra over the political situation in the state. The Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of Congress, had met in the morning.

"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and had a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders. The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussion with NCP," a statement issued by party general secretary K. C. Venugopal said.

The statement did not categorically say if the party will support Shiv Sena in forming a non-BJP government and kept the window open.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told media, "We have already issued a press note and we have mentioned that we have already discussed with working committee members and our PCC leaders. Our AICC President has spoken to Sharad Pawar ji. Further discussion will take place in Mumbai tomorrow."

Sources had said earlier the Congress will extend support to Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party in forming a non-BJP government in the state.

They said that Sonia Gandhi had also spoken to party MLAs to seek their views.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in Maharashtra after assembly polls with 105 seats, declined to form the government following differences with Shiv Sena on sharing power.

After BJP declined to form the government, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari had asked Shiv Sena about its ability to form government in the state. (ANI)

