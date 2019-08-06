Representative Image
Representative Image

Congress divided over govt's decision on J-K; leadership observing situation

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): While the government is celebrating the "historic decision" with regard to Jammu and Kashmir, the main opposition party Congress is divided on whether to support or oppose the move.
Former Union home minister P Chidambaram declared it as the worst day in the Constitutional history of India and warned that every political party should wake up on this issue as it can be done in other states too by dismissing the state governments and imposing President's rule.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the government's proposal to revoke Article 370 which gives the special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the House, Azad accused the BJP of murdering the Constitution. Later, many other leaders also came in support of scrapping Article 370.
Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Deepender Hooda tweeted in favour of scrapping it saying that Article 370 has lost relevance in the 21st Century and it should be abolished.
"It is my opinion that Article 370 has no relevance in the 21st century and it should be revoked. It is also in the interest of the country's unity and people of Jammu and Kashmir that are an integral part of the party. But it is the responsibility of the current government to executive this in the environment of peace and belief," Hooda tweeted.
Another Congress leader and party MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar, Aditi Singh tweeted in favour of scrapping the Article 370.
According to sources, a difference of opinions openly breaks up in the internal level of the party. Many leaders said that opposing the move will be harmful to the party as the public sentiments are in favour of the government proposal.
Although it has passed in Rajya Sabha and will be taken in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, few leaders are of the opinion that if the Congress will support the bill then questions will be put up that why anything was not done in their rule for many years.
Amid this situation, top leadership is observing the whole situation and the Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have not given any statement. Both leaders were also present in the meeting of MPs in Parliament that took place on Sunday afternoon.
According to sources, senior leaders are being instructed to stay alert as meeting likely to be called later in the evening on Tuesday.
The central government had revoked Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
The Jammu & Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a UT without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, and an NCP member abstained. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:40 IST

Situation remained peaceful in Doda after Centre scrapped Article 370: DM

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): District Magistrate DS Dattatray on Monday said that Doda remained peaceful when the central government scrapped Article 370 which gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:37 IST

Assam: Drug peddler held with 275 gram of brown sugar worth...

Barpeta (Assam) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized 275 grams of brown sugar from his residence.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 05:25 IST

This misadventure is going to have serious consequences: Dinesh...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hitting out at BJP-led government over abrogation of Article 370, Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday said that this "misadventure" is going to have serious consequences while adding that the move was taken to divert attention of the people f

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:52 IST

Telangana: Man who duped legislators held

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hyderabad Cyber Crime police arrested a man who impersonated himself as an employee of the Secretariat and cheated public representatives on the pretext of providing them loans.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:08 IST

Doctors protest against NMC Bill in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Doctors on Monday held a protest against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019 here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 04:00 IST

BJP Telangana unit welcomes govt's move of scrapping Article 370

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Hailing the central government's decision of scrapping Article 370, BJP Telangana unit on Monday said it is 'The Day of Complete Integration of Jammu and Kashmir' with India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:56 IST

Hyderabad University releases order prohibiting protests,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Monday released an order which prohibited all protests and agitations in the varsity campus.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:32 IST

IMA calls strike on August 8 to protest against NMC Bill

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday called for a withdrawal of services of modern medicine doctors across the country on August 8 against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 03:04 IST

AAP only supported Centre on Article 370, never backed idea of...

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said his party backed the Centre on abrogation of Article 370 but emphasised that it never supported the idea of converting the state into a union territory. His response came hours after AAP chief A

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:00 IST

Yediyurappa govt to bring ordinance to increase contingency fund...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday held a cabinet meeting in which it was decided to bring an ordinance to facilitate the release of Rs 2,000 to farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:58 IST

Lok Sabha passes bill to increase number of judges in SC

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a bill to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956 to increase the number of Judges in the Supreme Court from present 30 to 33 excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 01:27 IST

Jet Airways employees to hold protest on Tuesday

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): In a final call to save Jet Airways, the employees of the airline will protest at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl