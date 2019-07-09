Congress, DMK stage walk out in Lok Sabha on Karnataka developments

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI) Congress and DMK on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of destabilising an elected government in Karnataka through "poaching" and staged a walkout in Lok Sabha in protest.

"Ruling party members are saying that they are taking Karnataka in their fold and then they will take Madhya Pradesh too. This government is attacking democracy. Poaching politics is dangerous for democracy. Poaching politics should be stopped," Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said raising the issue during Zero Hour.

The Congress members then staged a walkout in Lok Sabha. DMK members too joined them. (ANI)

