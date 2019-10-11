Union Minister Amit Shah addressing public rally at Buldhana in Maharashtra on Friday
Union Minister Amit Shah addressing public rally at Buldhana in Maharashtra on Friday

Congress does not consider Kashmir as India's internal matter: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:48 IST

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): BJP President Amit Shah said that while BJP's consistent stand has been that Kashmir is India's internal matter, a Congress leader close to Rahul Gandhi told UK Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn that the situation is not normal in Kashmir. Shah made the remarks while addressing a public rally here on Friday.
"Kamal Dhaliwal, the Overseas Congress Chief, close to Rahul Gandhi, met Jeremy Corbyn (UK Labour Party leader) and said the situation is not normal in Kashmir. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, what does your party want to do by discussing matters of the country with foreign leaders?" Amit Shah asked.
Shah said that no Indian Prime Minister in 70 years, except PM Narendra Modi, showed courage to abrogate Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"No other Prime Minister in 70 years except Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the courage to repeal Article 370. For the first time, Kashmir has become an integral part of India," Shah said.
Shah also added that the Congress and the NCP have opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and in Maharashtra Assembly polls, the voters should ask them about their stand on Kashmir issue.
"In the integration of Kashmir with India, Article 370 was the biggest hurdle. In 70 years, no other Prime Minister showed the courage to abrogate Article 370 but Narendra Modi did it," he said.
"Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad said in Parliament that river of blood would flow in Kashmir if Article 370 is repealed. But I would like to share with you that not even a drop of blood was flown after Article 370 was revoked," added Shah.
"The Congress and the NCP opposed the abrogation of Article 370. When they come to you asking for votes, you should ask what is their stand on it," said Shah.
"Maharashtra has seen a lot of loot by the NCP-Congress Government in the 15 years they ruled in the State. The Government had started the Adarsh Housing Scheme for widows of our soldiers, but they did not even leave that. They took even those houses away," said Shah.
"I say this with immense pride that there have been no claims of corruption on Devendra Fadnavis in the last five years, and no charges on PM Modi in the last six years. Even the Opposition cannot talk about corruption by the Prime Minister and Chief Minister," he said.
"This is the first election after the abrogation of Article 370. The world needs to know that the entire nation stands together against Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. We want to remove the infiltrators from the country via the NRC, but the Congress has a problem with that too," he added.
He said that the Congress government was silent on terrorist attacks contrary to the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"During the Congress regime, Pakistani terrorists used to kill our soldiers, but their Government remained silent. Prime Minister Modi has started answering such attacks with equal ferocity, and India has now killed a lot of terrorists after attacks in Uri and Pulwama," he said
Article 370 was abrogated on August 5, divesting Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and bifurcating it into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Maharashtra is scheduled to go to polls on October 21. The BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena. The Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the NCP. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:45 IST

JDU endorses former AMU VC's suggestion of handing over Ayodhya...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Janata Dal (United) General Secretary and National Spokesperson Pavan Verma on Friday lauded the opinion of former Aligarh Muslim University VC Lieutenant General (Retired) Zameer-ud-din Shah who had called on Muslims to hand over the disputed land to Hindu brothers fo

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:37 IST

Census 2021: Training programme to commence from Oct 14

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The training programme of the National trainers for Census 2021 is slated to begin from Monday, as per the government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:26 IST

MP: 30-year-old man arrested for raping 4-year-old child

Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): In a gruesome incident, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a four-year-old child.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:22 IST

Have regular talks with representatives of automobile industry,...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that she was regularly in talks with the representatives of the automobile industry and was ready to hold talks with members of other industries as well to accommodate their demands.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:13 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri's Nowshera sector

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:59 IST

Aircel-Maxis case: Notice issued to P Chidambaram, Karti on ED's...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to senior Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram on a petition filed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail in Aircel-Maxis case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:54 IST

PM Modi told Trump not to interfere in Kashmir: Amit Shah

Buldhana (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): BJP president Amit Shah on Friday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi told US President Donald Trump that Kashmir is an internal matter of India and he need not interfere in it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:44 IST

Mizoram: Annual Anthurium festival held to promote farmers,...

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Tourism Department of the state government is organizing its annual Anthurium festival on the foothills of the mystic Reiek mountain to promote the flower's cultivation and the farmers in Mizoram.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:30 IST

Bombay HC sets aside stay on erection of shacks on Goa beaches

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Bombay High Court bench at Goa has set aside the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) which stayed the erection of shacks here, observing that there is no evidence of its adverse impact on the environment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:16 IST

Cong leader Chowdhury not against President's Rule in West...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said the President's Rule should be imposed in West Bengal if the situation warrants so but he questioned the BJP leaders' seriousness in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:15 IST

Murshidabad triple murder: Locals demand for arrest of...

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Residents of West Bengal's Murshidabad district, where an RSS member, his pregnant wife and son were brutally murdered, have threatened to launch an agitation if the criminals involved in the gruesome murder are not nabbed in next 24 hours.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 12:01 IST

Noida: Woman accuses Amazon delivery boy of rape attempt

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A woman here has accused a delivery agent of leading e-commerce company, Amazon of attempting to rape her, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vaibhav Krishna on Friday.

Read More
iocl