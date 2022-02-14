Congress doubted Army's credibility over surgical strike, stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because of their 'Yuvraj': PM Modi

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], February 14 (ANI): Attacking the Congress ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the party spoke in the tone of Pakistan and doubted the Indian Army's credibility over the surgical strike while adding that his chopper was stalled in Pathankot to facilitate the movement of Rahul Gandhi referring him as 'Yuvraj'.

Addressing his first public rally in Punjab ahead of the state assembly polls, Prime Minister said, "They demanded proof of surgical strike from the Indian Army. They were speaking in the tone of Pakistan. During the 2014 elections, I was made the Prime Ministerial candidate. I had to visit Himachal via Pathankot. They (Congress) stalled my helicopter in Pathankot because their 'Yuvraj' (Rahul Gandhi) was going visit in another corner of Punjab. My two programs were then canceled. They have been misusing the power for 50 years."

He accused Congress of humiliating former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and said the party wanted to run the government with remote control.

"We respected federalism. Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh worked in coordination with the Centre according to federalism. Congress removed Amarinder Singh when it could not run govt with remote control," said Prime Minister Modi.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, PM Modi said the party can never work for the betterment of Punjab as the family that controls the Congress avenges old enmity against the state.

"The family that controls the Congress party avenges its old enmity against Punjab. As long as Congress is in possession of that family, the party can never work for the betterment of Punjab. Entire Punjab is witness that we formed SIT to investigate the 1984 Sikh riots and helped its victims. But Congress has always sprinkled salt on your wounds by giving big posts in the party to the accused of riots," he said.

"The BJP government contests elections based on its work. Some people who do not have any record of work come here to spread lies. They talk about making Punjab drug-free. But these people themselves are experts in opening liquor shops in mohallas. The history of Congress is that it can never work for Punjab. And whoever wants to work, Congress creates thousands of obstacles," said Prime Minister Modi.

PM Modi said that the Congress party is falling and those who fight among themselves cannot give a stable government to Punjab. He said Punjab needs a government that works seriously for the security of the country.

Referring to the drugs issue in Punjab, Prime Minister said, "Imagine you have a bungalow, a farm, a car, a good life...everything is there. But if your son is addicted to drugs then what will be the use of this property of yours. We need to create an environment to fulfill the dreams of mothers and sisters for their children. I have to repay my debt to Punjab. We will leave no stone unturned for the youth of Punjab, for the de-addiction of Punjab."

PM Modi said the trade and business in Punjab are under the seize of mafias.

Exuding confidence in the victory of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming state Assembly elections, Prime Minister said New Punjab will be full of opportunities and free from debt.

Punjab will go to the Assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly polls in the state, the Congress had won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government which had been in power for 10 years. (ANI)