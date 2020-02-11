Congress' drubbing will not send good message, says party leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

New Delhi [India], Feb 11 (ANI): With trends suggesting that the Aam Admi Party (AAP) is set to retain power after the recently-held Delhi Assembly elections, Congress lawmaker Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that his party's drubbing will not send a good message.

"Congress's defeat will not send a good message.. We never thought to capture the Delhi, our aim was to win a few seats so that the existence of the Congress Party is maintained in the state," Chowdhury told ANI.

The Congress party, which ruled the state for 15 years untill 2013, was not leading on any of the 70 constituencies, according to latest trends.

"A communal force in Delhi has lost is significant because the common people decided to cast their vote in both camps -- AAP and BJP," Chowdhury added.

The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party and its communal agenda is significant because even after the BJP used force from all over the country, managing to defeat them is a big achievement," he said.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today.

AAP, BJP and Congress are the main political parties in the fray. The primary fight is between the ruling AAP and the BJP which is seeking to make reentry into the state politics in the national capital after over 20 years. (ANI)

