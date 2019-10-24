Congress leader Anand Sharma at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Congress leader Anand Sharma at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Congress dubs Maharashtra, Haryana election results as a moral defeat for BJP

ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:53 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Congress party on Thursday dubbed Haryana and Maharashtra assembly election results as "a moral defeat for the BJP" by saying that the Central leadership of the ruling party was clueless about the ground reality in the two states.
"We accept the people's mandate humbly and respectfully. We also want to say that it is a moral defeat for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and their entire leadership were cut off from the ground reality," Congress leader Sharma said at a press conference here.
"If we compare it to the Lok Sabha elections held recently, then in Maharashtra, BJP-Shiv Sena had a lead on 224 seats and were reduced to just 154 seats while they had claimed they would get close to 240. The difference happened in the past four months," added Sharma.
Rebutting BJP president Amit Shah's claim about Haryana, Sharma said: "In Haryana too they had a lead on 79 seats during the Lok Sabha election. They have lost the majority today. We did not agree with Amit Shahji's statement that the BJP has won there. Khattar has not got the majority. That is why our leader (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda has called upon all non-BJP parties to hold talks about forming the government."
While the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is all set to retain Maharashtra, where it is going to win close to 160 seats, as per the trends of the Election Commission. The number is significantly less than the 185, 122 and 63 seats respectively, the two parties had managed to clinch in 2014 when they had fought the elections separately.
In Haryana too, the BJP has won 31 seats and is leading on 9 seats, which is lesser than the 47 seats it had managed to win in 2014.
Sharma termed the election results as the start of a movement to rise against the atrocities being heaped on the youths and farmers and said the people had chosen to maintain political balance in the country.
"It is not the day when the BJP can celebrate. They were lost in arrogance. The people of Haryana and Maharashtra have maturely chosen to maintain political balance. We think of it as the start of a movement to rise up against the atrocities being heaped on the youths, farmers among others," said Sharma. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:42 IST

Try to purchase local products only: PM Modi

New Delhi (India), Oct 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people to purchase only indigenous and local products produced at the village, block, district or state level.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:38 IST

It is an exceptional win in Haryana for BJP: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed BJP's performance in Haryana as "exceptional," adding that "there have been fewer instances of winning again after completing a five-year term in the recent past."

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:36 IST

Digvijaya Singh urges Oppn parties to demand EC provide printed...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): On Thursday as results of Maharashtra and Haryana trickled in, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reiterated his doubts over the current use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:26 IST

Yediyurappa will have to resign after K'taka by-polls, voters...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will have to resign post the by-elections on 15 seats to be held in Karnataka, said Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday as the results of the assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana are becoming clearer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:26 IST

MP by-polls: Congress wins lone seat in Jhabua

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Congress won the Jhabua Assembly bypolls in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:20 IST

Humayun Merchant sent to 14-days judicial custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A local court here sent Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi, to 14-days judicial custody in a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:10 IST

World Bank inks agreement project to support smallholder farmers...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): The Central Government, Odisha government and the World Bank on Thursday signed a loan agreement worth $165 million to support smallholder farmers in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 20:08 IST

Need to show strength: DK Shivakumar to Congress workers

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A day after he was granted bail in an alleged money laundering case, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday said Congress workers need to 'show strength'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:58 IST

Centre to tackle Naxals, speed up development in LWE affected areas

Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): After taking stringent actions to deal with terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, it seems like the central government is shifting focus to combat Naxals and speed up development in the areas affected by left-wing extremism (LWE).

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:51 IST

PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Maharashtra, Haryana for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to the people of Maharashtra and Haryana for reposing their faith in BJP yet again and assured of work towards the continued progress of the two states.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:50 IST

Uttarakhand Chief Secy discusses issues concerning civil...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh on Thursday apprised Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri of the state's progress and various issues they were facing pertaining to civil aviation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 19:48 IST

Baba Ramdev urges people to boycott Chinese goods

New Delhi [India], Oct 24 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday urged the public to boycott Chinese goods this Diwali and strengthen the Indian economy.

Read More
iocl