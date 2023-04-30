Congress "encourages riots in society" whenever it comes to power: Nadda in Karnataka

Davangere (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that Congress "encourages riots" in society whenever the party gains power.

Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Nadda said that the BJP-led government has been committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers and women of the state.

"Our government is committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers, and women of the state. We have empowered the woman of the state. Whenever Congress comes to power, it encourages riots in society," he said.

Further attacking the Congress, Nadda said, "I have been asking for the past 5 days - why do they not give an answer on the big scams during the Siddaramaiah government? DK Shivakumar is out on bail - why do they not answer it? How do they get the courage to speak on corruption? People of Karnataka know everything well."

Talking about the reservation issue that stoked controversy in the state, Nadda said that if the reservation of people belonging to the SC community is increased by 2 per cent then the reservation for the tribal community will be increased by 4 per cent.



"Our government is working to advance the villages, poor, deprived, afflicted, exploited, Dalits, women, and farmers. If we are talking about economic development, then we have also given importance to social justice from a social point of view. If we increase the reservation of SC brothers by 2 per cent then we increase the reservation of tribal brothers by 4 per cent", he said.

The BJP chief in the speech also said that India has overtaken Japan to become the third-largest automobile market.

"9 years ago, 92 per cent of mobiles in India used came from China and other countries. Today, under PM's leadership, 97 per cent of mobiles are now being made in India. We used to know Japan for automobiles, today India has overtaken Japan to become the third largest automobile market", he said.

Earlier hitting out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the grand old party is shredding the traditions of a healthy democratic system.

Coming down heavily on Congress for drawing parallels between a snake and Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister on Sunday said that the people of Karnataka will give the party a "befitting answer" in the upcoming Assembly elections.

PM Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress terming the party as an "outdated engine" and said that it halts development and gives fake guarantees.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)

